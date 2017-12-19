Taxi drivers, tour operators up in arms against Ola, Uber

Taxi drivers and tour operators from across the Nilgiris staged a strike protesting against cab aggregators like Ola and Uber on Monday.

In a press release, the Nilgiris District Tourist Vehicle Drivers and Owners Federation, said that they were opposed to the entry of cab aggregators into the Nilgiris as they said that the entry of such private taxi services would hit their business greatly, resulting in hundreds of people dependent on the tourism industry losing their jobs. Members of the federation said that as most taxi and tourist vehicle operators were locals, their livelihoods would be greatly affected and that many families would be affected.

Business owners

The drivers and owners also claimed that the entry of large cab aggregators would drive down the costs paid by customers towards hiring cab and taxi rental services, adding that local business owners would be unable to compete in such a competitive atmosphere.

The federation also called for action to be taken by the Regional Transport Office against private parties using personal vehicles for cab and taxi rental services and against small businesses offering two-wheeler rental services.

They also called for more parking spaces to be made available for cars and two wheelers in the district, repair work to be done on roads surrounding major tourist spots like Doddabetta, the Ooty Lake and Boat House as well as the Pykara, vans operated by locals to be allowed towards Doddabetta Peak and more measures to control the speed of vehicles along the Kalhatti Ghat Road to be undertaken.

The co-ordinator of the federation, Mr. Govardhan, said that hundreds of taxis and drivers stayed off the roads across the district on Monday.