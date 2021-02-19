Taxi drivers go on strike

Tiruppur

19 February 2021 23:20 IST

About 500 taxi drivers within Tiruppur Corporation limits went on a 12-hour strike on Friday condemning the rise in fuel prices.

According to G. Balaji, secretary of Tiruppur Taxi Drivers Owners Association, six other taxi driver associations in the city supported the strike, which began at 6 a.m. “The price hike has severely affected our livelihoods,” he alleged.

With the taxi drivers already hit hard due to the COVID-19 lockdown last year and having resumed their services in a full-fledged manner only recently, the fuel price hike has once again caused hardship to them, Mr. Balaji alleged.

The fuel prices must either be controlled or the taxi drivers must be allowed to collect additional fares, he said. The strike will be conducted across the district soon, he said.