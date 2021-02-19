Coimbatore

Taxi drivers go on strike

About 500 taxi drivers within Tiruppur Corporation limits went on a 12-hour strike on Friday condemning the rise in fuel prices.

According to G. Balaji, secretary of Tiruppur Taxi Drivers Owners Association, six other taxi driver associations in the city supported the strike, which began at 6 a.m. “The price hike has severely affected our livelihoods,” he alleged.

With the taxi drivers already hit hard due to the COVID-19 lockdown last year and having resumed their services in a full-fledged manner only recently, the fuel price hike has once again caused hardship to them, Mr. Balaji alleged.

The fuel prices must either be controlled or the taxi drivers must be allowed to collect additional fares, he said. The strike will be conducted across the district soon, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 11:20:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/taxi-drivers-go-on-strike/article33883439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY