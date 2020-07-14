Taxi drivers demand government assistance

Coimbatore

14 July 2020 23:30 IST

Appeal to provide road tax exemption for all drivers

Members of the All India Tourist Vehicle Drivers Welfare Association staged a demonstration in front of the Regional Transport Office – Central on Dr. Balasundaram Road here on Tuesday demanding government assistance for taxi drivers affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The petition, addressed to the Joint Transport Commissioner (JTC) of Coimbatore Zone K. Umasakthi, said that all taxi drivers, particularly those in the tourist sector, have been affected due to the nationwide lockdown and its impact on tourism. “We are unable to look after our household expenses and monthly rent,” the petition said.

The Association requested the State government to provide road tax exemption for all drivers and cash assistance.

“Most of the drivers have no other sources of income,” said C.P. Balaji, State joint secretary of the Association who owns three taxis in Coimbatore.

The drivers need at least ₹ 5,000 every month to meet their expenses, he claimed. Nearly 100 members participated in the demonstration as members of other organisations also joined, due to which personal distancing was not maintained, according to Mr. Balaji.

An official in the JTC’s office said that Mr. Umasakthi was not available to receive the petition on Tuesday. Nonetheless, the petition will be forwarded to the Transport Commissioner in Chennai for further action, he said.

Erode Staff Reporter adds:

In Erode, members of the South India Tourist Vehicle Drivers’ and Owners Welfare Association staged a demonstration outside the Regional Transport Office (East) urging the State government to provide welfare assistance to drivers and waive the road tax.