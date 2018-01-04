Taxi drivers block road

About 120 drivers of call taxis and maxi cabs blocked the Dr. Balasundaram Road in front of the Regional Transport Office (Central) here on Wednesday as part of a strike in protest against the recent instruction of the Transport Department that the drivers should not drive more than eight hours a day and more than 48 hours a week. It also said that they should be given one day rest for every seven days worked.

Custody granted

The first additional district court here on Wednesday granted the custody of A. Mubarak, prime accused in the murder of Hindu Munnani leader C. Sasikumar, to the special investigation division of CB-CID for two days. Mubarak was arrested on December 25, more than a year after Sasikumar's murder.

Lawyers boycott court

Around 3,000 lawyers boycotted court proceedings here on Wednesday opposing the recent guideline which mandates them to attach the copy of identification documents while filing a vakalat. The new guideline also mandated lawyers to mention their registration number with the Bar Council of India while filing vakalat. The guidelines came to effect on Tuesday. Lawyers wanted the guidelines withdrawn.

Youth dies

Thiagu (21), a native of Tirupur, who was severely injured in an accident in the early hours of Monday died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

He was one of the eight persons who was travelling in an SUV that rammed a lorry on Avinashi - Coimbatore road in the early hours of Monday.

While five including Thiagu were injured, R. Rahul (20) from Perumal Kovil Medu of Namakkal, M. Prasanth (26) from Kumittipathy near Othakalmandapam, and Mohammad Kaliph (19) from Gandhi Nagar near Tirupur died on way to hospital.