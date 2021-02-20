Taxi driver returns bag containing jewellery to police

A taxi driver returned a bag containing around 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, which was left behind by a customer in his vehicle, to the police here on Saturday.
The police said that the driver Bobby dropped a 75-year-old woman from Goldwins to a private hospital on Government Arts College Road on Friday at around 8.30 p.m., which is within the jurisdiction of Race Course police station. The senior citizen’s husband had been admitted in the hospital, hence she took the taxi in a hurry and forgot the bag containing the jewellery in the boot of the taxi.
Upon noticing the bag, Mr. Bobby contacted the police and volunteered to hand it over in person. Inspector of Race Course police station P.S. Sujatha received the bag on Saturday afternoon, according to the police.
“We checked the CCTV footages and verified that the incident was true,” Ms. Sujatha said. The bag with the jewellery was handed over to the senior citizen on Saturday and no case was registered, she added.
