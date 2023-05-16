Taxi driver, friend arrested for trying to snatch morning walker’s chain using a car in Coimbatore 

May 16, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday arrested a taxi driver and his friend who attempted to snatch the chain of a morning walker, using the former’s car, on Monday.

M. Sakthivel, 29, of Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district and Abhishek Kumar, 25, of Anna Nagar near the Coimbatore airport were arrested by a special team of the police for the attempt in which the woman narrowly escaped being run over by the car.

The police said Sakthivel and Kumar had attempted to escape when the police chased their car on Tuesday morning near the airport. In the process, Kumar suffered a fracture on his left hand while Sakthivel suffered a fracture on his right hand. They were treated at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital before being taken to a magistrate for remand, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Shanmugam (Coimbatore South) said Sakthivel and Kumar were arrested from a place near the Coimbatore International Airport around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The car belonged to Sakthivel.

“Though the car used by the duo did not have the number plate, the investigators zeroed in on the accused with the help of visuals from surveillance cameras and inputs gathered from groundwork. Kumar, who worked as a food delivery agent, had been involved in chain-snatching before,” he said.

The duo targeted R. Kausalya, a resident of Hudco Colony at Peelamedu, when she went to the nearby G.V. Residency area for a walk around 6.30 a.m. on Monday. Sakthivel drove the car and Kumar attempted to snatch the chain from the moving car. However, Kausalya held her chain firm and she was dragged a few metres before the snatcher gave up the attempt. The woman had a narrow escape from being run over by the rear wheel. A video of the attempt was widely circulated on social media.

The police said Kumar and Sakthivel knew each other for the past seven years and they lived in the same locality near the airport. Kausalya was a random target for them as they passed through the G.V. Residency area.

Coimbatore North DCP G. Chandeesh said the visuals from the road-facing surveillance cameras played a pivotal role in identifying and arresting the offenders. “Due to increased visible policing and patrols in the city, incidents of chain-snatching with two-wheelers decreased significantly. The duo seemed to have made a new attempt using the car which, however, failed,” he said.

Mr. Chandeesh urged people to install more surveillance cameras, which would help the police in the detection of crimes.