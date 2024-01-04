Taxi driver duped with fake currencies

January 04, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A taxi driver belonging to Kerala was reportedly deceived into making a digital transaction in lieu of fake currencies by a customer.

According to a complaint lodged by Amar K. Martin (29), a person identifying himself as Praveen Menon and claiming to be a doctor in a private hospital in Coimbatore had hired his car. After the digital transaction, he had also disappeared with the former’s mobile phone, which he had borrowed for purportedly talking to somebody.

The Race Course police registered a case and took possession of the fake currencies.

Chain snatched from aged woman

An pensioner was reportedly relieved of her two-sovereign gold chain by a youth under the pretext of giving her a lift to her home, in Periyanaickenpalayam limits.

According to the complainant Ramakkal, 70, she was walking along Idikkarai-Chinnamettupalayam road when a youth had offered her lift on his motorcycle. Upon reaching home, the youth had snatched the gold chain.

Youth arrested for snatching money at knifepoint

A youth, who had reportedly waylaid a security man of a showroom and snatched ₹1,500 at Knife point was arrested by the Kottur Police. Deenadayalan, 35, was walking along Nanjappa Road when the incident took place. The Kattoor police identified the accused as Ranjith, 28, of Selvapuram and arrested him.

