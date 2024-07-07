Taxi and autorickshaw drivers demand ban on bike taxis in Yercaud

Taxi, autorickshaw, and van drivers in Yercaud have demanded ban on renting out of bikes in the hill station saying it affected their livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over 400 taxis, autorickshaws, and tourist vans serve the tourists in Yercaud. As the drivers of these vehicles reside in the hill station, they take the tourists to the scenic spots in the hill station. But the drivers claim that their livelihoods are affected by the bike taxis and have demanded that the transport and police department officials stop the renting out of bikes in Yercaud.

P. Jayavel, a resident of Othakadai in Yercaud and a call taxi driver, said that tourists coming to the hill station usually preferred to reach the tourist spots through autorickshaws or taxis. Since last year, some people have been renting their bikes to tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The call taxi drivers took up the issue with the Transport Department and the local police. They conducted checks and imposed fines on rental bikes. But now, some people rent out the bikes to tourists through a mobile app.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation provides special buses that cover all the tourist spots in the hill station and the Forest Department rents e-bicycles to tourists. The special bus or e-bicycles do not affect the business of the local drivers as much as the bike taxis that are cheap compared to taxis and autorickshaws, he said.

Police officials attached to Yercaud police said that it would be difficult to check all the vehicles during the weekends as more people travelled to the hill town in bikes. Last week, in a special drive, nine mopeds were seized by the police, which were given to tourists on a rental basis. The seized mopeds were handed over to the Transport Department, they said.

Salem East Regional Transport Officer D. Damodharan cautioned tourists not to use rental bikes as it was not approved by the government. The special drives to identify the bike taxis will continue, the RTO added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.