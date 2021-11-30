Tax waived for import of drug for girl child

Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj had raised the question in Parliament

The Union Ministry of Finance has said that a GST waiver has been given for a drug procured for treating a girl child suffering from spinal muscular atrophy.

The confirmation that the waiver was ordered in July came in a response from the Union Minister of State for Finance to a question raised by Namakkal MP A.K.P.Chinraj in Parliament, who sought details on the tax waiver for the drug, Zolgensma, imported for treating Baby Mithra.

Two-year-old girl K.S.Mithra, who is undergoing treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, was administered the life-saving drug at a Bengaluru Hospital recently.

The funds to procure the ₹ 16-crore drug was raised through crowdfunding by Mithra’s parents. Public representatives and leaders of various political parties requested the Finance Ministry for a waiver of customs duty and GST for importing the drug, approximately ₹ 6 crore.

Leaders of various political parties claimed that the waiver was given based on their recommendation.

The reply from the Union Minister of State for Finance said that several references were received by the Ministry for waiver of Integrated Goods and Services Tax for the import of the drug and a request was also received from the girl’s father through e-mail. The reply also stated that the Ministry received first reference of this case on July 6, through an email communication from the Department of Commerce.

Apart from Mr. Chinraj, other Members of Parliament -- M.K. Kanimozhi, A. Ganeshamurthi, S. Senthil Kumar, Tejasvi Surya -- and the BJP’s Coimbatore South legislator Vanathi Srinivasan had written to the Union Ministers for Finance Minister and Commerce in this regard.

The tax exemption order was issued on July 14.