Tax payers felicitated

The Income Tax department felicitated tax payers and eminent personalities from various walks of life as part the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence celebrations here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, Bhupal Reddy, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Coimbatore, R. Jagannathan, Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, Kumar Ajeet, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), B. Lakshminarayanan, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Salem Range and other senior officials took part in the event.

Eminent personalities honoured

R. Sundaram, Managing Director, Aerospace Limited, N. Periyasamy, founder secretary of Nesakkarangal Home for Destitute Children and Senior Citizens, sports personalities T. Natarajan, T. Mariyappan, and V. Pavithra, firms, Chartered Accountants and tax practitioners were honoured, the release said.