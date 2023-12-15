Tax Appeal Committee of Tiruppur Corporation hears 20 cases in first sitting 

December 15, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: The Tax Appeal Committee of the Tiruppur Corporation heard 20 cases at its first sitting on December 14, 2023 (Thursday), after dispensing with the earlier system of adjudication of the cases by the Tax Appellate Tribunal headed by a Judicial Magistrate.

Chaired by Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, the Tax Appeal Committee consisting of nine councillors, the Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Assistant Revenue Officers heard cases that did not warrant field-visits, and passed orders.

The were 41 cases to be heard, and the rest and the emerging ones will be heard in subsequent sittings, according to the Committee. The public grievances on tax levy surfaced after the revision of property tax by the State Government.

The Corporation, on its part, has identified about 1,200 properties consisting of commercial and industrial buildings for which the annual tax payment was only in meagre sums, due to discrepancies in assessment, for mopping up revenue.

At the start of the year, the civic body identified a list of property tax defaulters with dues of more than ₹ 2 lakh and published their details on its website. Commercial establishments and industrial units were on top of the list.

Fixation of tax structure for unassessed and underassessed buildings followed Geographic Information System(GIS) mapping with drones of all the 60 wards for correlating the sizes of commercial and industrial establishments with the documented figures for taxation.

The Corporation adopts the strategy of disconnecting water supply connections to the defaulters, to make them fall in line and pay the tax along with a 2% penalty, official sources said.

During the course of the year, the city corporation stepped up public awareness on the five percent incentive scheme for prompt payment of property tax for the second half of 2023-24, through a multi-pronged exercise: short messaging services, voice messages, putting up notice boards, making announcements through public address system attached to the vehicles used for garbage collection, and through radio, and media releases.

Those remitting the taxes beforehand are entitled to the 5% tax incentive, calculated on the basis of the net property tax payable by an assessee, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000.

Through these measures, the civic body is looking forward to prevent a repeat of the deficit budget of 2022-23 fiscal after four years of surplus budget.

