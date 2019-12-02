Tatkal power connections from this month: Minister

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani has said that power connections on tatkal applications will be issued from this month.

After distributing welfare assistance under various welfare schemes at Pallipalayam on Saturday, Mr. Thangamani told presspersons “Power connections on tatkal applications applied by farmers would be issued from December”.

On appointments to gangman (trainee) position, he said “ Physical tests and certificate verification are on and appointment orders will be issued on the basis of merit. If elections (local body elections) are announced, appointment orders will be issued after the Model Code of Conduct is relaxed.”

On the allocation of coal for power plants in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Thangamani said “We have requirement of 75,000 tonnes per month. But, currently, only 40,000-50,000 tonnes are being supplied. I did meet the Union Minister in this regard and have requested for higher allocation to the State as we need to stock coal considering the high usage during summer.”

Mr. Thangamani distributed assistance under various welfare schemes and laid the foundation for various projects that are to be implemented at ₹77.89 lakhs.