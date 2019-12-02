Coimbatore

Tatkal power connections from this month: Minister

more-in

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani has said that power connections on tatkal applications will be issued from this month.

After distributing welfare assistance under various welfare schemes at Pallipalayam on Saturday, Mr. Thangamani told presspersons “Power connections on tatkal applications applied by farmers would be issued from December”.

On appointments to gangman (trainee) position, he said “ Physical tests and certificate verification are on and appointment orders will be issued on the basis of merit. If elections (local body elections) are announced, appointment orders will be issued after the Model Code of Conduct is relaxed.”

On the allocation of coal for power plants in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Thangamani said “We have requirement of 75,000 tonnes per month. But, currently, only 40,000-50,000 tonnes are being supplied. I did meet the Union Minister in this regard and have requested for higher allocation to the State as we need to stock coal considering the high usage during summer.”

Mr. Thangamani distributed assistance under various welfare schemes and laid the foundation for various projects that are to be implemented at ₹77.89 lakhs.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 1:56:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tatkal-power-connections-from-this-month-minister/article30132715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY