Tata Technologies opens centre in Coimbatore

December 14, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tata Technologies has inaugurated in Coimbatore its first innovation centre, focused on solutions for global customers through development, testing, and integration of vehicle software solutions.

A press release from Tata Technologies said on Thursday that it would employ 100 vehicle software professionals in the first phase of operations. The innovation centre would focus on vehicle software projects, including embedded software development and testing, advanced driver assistance systems, connected vehicles, functional safety, cyber security and hardware-in-the-loop validation.

