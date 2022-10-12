TATA Electronics job fair in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri district administration is organising a private job fair on October 15, jointly with TATA Electronics, for recruitment to the company’s plant in Udhanapalli near Hosur.

According to an administration release, TATA Electronics is seeking to recruit girls aged between 18 and 20, who have cleared Class XII examination in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The job entails a salary of ₹ 16,550 along with free hostel facility.

The candidates are expected to arrive at the job fair with education proof, Aadhaar card, and passport size photograph

The job fair will be held at the Government Arts College from 10 a.m. Employment in a private firm shall not disqualify a candidate from registration with the employment office. Eligible women are urged to participate in the employment camp, the release said.