TATA Electronics buses vandalised after one fatally knocks down construction workers

Published - September 21, 2024 08:06 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

Over 10 buses belonging to TATA Electronics were vandalised by an irate public after one of the company’s buses fatally knocked down two motorcyclists on Friday night near Kelamangalam. The victims, Kumar (40), a mason, and Ganesh (56), a weaver, both from Bodspalli village, were hit, with Kumar being dragged several metres under the bus.

The incident sparked protests, leading to vandalism of over 10 buses ferrying employees for the night shift. Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Shanthi confirmed the arrest of bus driver Srinivasan and the relocation of TATA employees to a nearby wedding hall by police.

TATA Electronics buses have been repeatedly flagged for overspeeding and reckless driving. Following the accident, contractors paid ₹6 lakh to each victim’s family. Police are investigating and reviewing videos to identify those involved in the vandalism, with arrests expected soon. Senior officials, including the Additional Collector and Superintendent of Police, were present to manage the situation. SP P. Thangadurai did not respond to calls from The Hindu.

