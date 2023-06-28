TATA 4.0 technology centres at ITIs expected to accord fillip to admissions in Coimbatore

June 28, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Start of Industry 4.0 technology centres by TATA Technologies at some of the Government Industrial Training Institutes in the region is expected to scale up enrolment in these institutions that have been witnessing dropout rates beyond 20%.

In the first phase, the Industry 4.0 technology centres have been established at the Government ITIs in the urban locations in Coimbatore, Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, and the Nilgiris district.

The new programmes to be offered from 2023 under the TATA Industry 4.0 scheme constitute Advanced CNC Machining Technician, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier, Mechanic Electric Vehicle, and Manufacturing Process Control and Automation.

The admission counselling for special category students is underway, and the response of the students to the new programmes could be determined from July 7 onwards when the general counselling is set to begin. In all likelihood, sanctioned seats could be filled through spot-admission after the schedule of counselling, Y. Leemarose, Deputy Director and Principal, Government ITI, Coimbatore, said.

There seems to be some cause for relief for heads of ITIs in rural parts of Coimbatore district. Students, particularly girls, are said to be evincing interest in taking up the courses offered through the government ITIs in Valparai and Anaikatti.

Their entitlement to the following freebies: laptops, bicycle, bus pass, uniform sets, footwear, drawing instruments, and NIMI (National Instructional Media Institute) book, in addition to the monthly stipend of ₹750, is said to be a major factor for the enrolment.

Alongside the freebies, the Pudumai Penn scheme that entitles every female student from government schools to ₹1,000 per month for the entire duration of their higher education is delivering the desired impact in the hilly parts, T. Selvarajan, Principal of Government ITI, Anaikatti, and In-Charge Principal of Government ITI, Valparai, said.

To bring down the dropout rate, the Department of Employment and Training has planned to invite parents on the first working day to sensitise them to the long-term benefits of undergoing ITI training. For a week thereafter, experts in specific trades will orient students on the prospects after their studies.

