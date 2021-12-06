Tasmac workers oppose revised timings

Members of the Erode District Tasmac Workers Association, affiliated to CITU, staged a demonstration on Surampatti Four Road on Monday opposing the State government’s decision to revise the timings.

Members said that due to COVID-19, the shops were functioning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for over a year and the time was convenient for the customers. However, the new timings that came into effect from December 2 are inconvenient to the customers as they are subject to rigorous vehicle checks after they leave the shops. They said that Tasmac shop workers also face hardship due to increase in working hours and also difficulty in reaching their home after work. They said that carrying cash after 10 p.m. is a risk for the supervisors.

The members said that many shops are located in unsafe places and wanted it to be closed. They said that due to protests against functioning of those shops, workers face the irk from the public and wanted shops to be located at places that are safe for all.