Tasmac supervisor placed under suspension in Salem

June 07, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 A supervisor at a Tasmac shop in Mettur, who was not on duty and asked an outsider to sell liquor, was placed under suspension here on Wednesday. 

A few days ago two persons, who had come to the outlet at Karuvapadi to purchase liquor, found an outsider selling liquor instead of the supervisor. The two questioned the outsider and asked him to show his identity card. Altercation broke between the two and the incident went viral on social platform.  

Tasmac administration after holding inquiries found that supervisor Murugan was not in the shop and he had employed an outsider. Following this, he was placed under suspension. 

