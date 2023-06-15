ADVERTISEMENT

Tasmac staff penalised for selling liquor at higher price in Salem

June 15, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has imposed fines on its staff for selling liquor at high price.

Following instructions from Collector S. Karmegam, the Tasmac officials conducted raids at more than 50 outlets during the last one week. . They enquired with the customers regarding the price they had paid for the liquor. It was found that the staff were collecting excess amount. Following this, the officials imposed ₹Rs. 1 lakh fine on 20 staff members.

The officials said that they have been instructed to display the price list at the outlets and not to allow private people to sell liquor. “We have imposed ₹5,650 fine for selling liquor ₹ 5 higher than the MRP price and ₹ 11,550 fine for selling liquor ₹10 higher than the MRP price. We also served notices on 40 staff for other violations like not displaying the price list and selling liquor to people under the age of 21, ” an official said.

CONNECT WITH US