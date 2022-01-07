Tasmac staff in Erode seek minimum wages and weekly off

Erode

07 January 2022 18:11 IST

They stage demonstration in front of Labour Department office

Members of the Erode District Tasmac Employees’ Association, affiliated to CITU, staged a demonstration in front of the Labour Department office on Chennimalai Road here on Friday urging the State government to fix minimum wages for Tasmac workers and to provide weekly off.

Led by the association’s district president S. Subramaniyam and secretary H. Sriram, the members said that they work from noon to 10 p.m. seven days a week, including on national holidays. While all workers were eligible for a day’s leave every week, Tasmac staff work on all days and were paid only a meagre salary, they alleged.

They demanded wages as per the Minimum Wages Act and also sought weekly off . They sought job regularisation and implementation of labour laws applicable to them.

They condemned the Labour Department for failing to implement the labour laws and raised slogans.