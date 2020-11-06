Tasmac staff highlight demands

KRISHNAGIRI

06 November 2020 23:56 IST

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) employees organised under the All Trade Unions Federation and staged a protest demonstration here over a raft of demands, including wage hike and COVID-19 compensation on Friday. The protesters demanded regularisation of work, and gratuity benefits for the employees.

The government-owned liquor outlet workers also demanded compensation of ₹50,000 to the families of Tasmac employees, who died due to COVID-19. The protesters also called for employment of heirs of the deceased on compassionate grounds. They sought implementation of labour laws vis-à-vis welfare benefits and working hours.

Advertising

Advertising

The protesters called for reducing the working hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ease off the workload on the staff and also demanded implementation of labour welfare laws for Tasmac outlets.

Alleging non-application of labour welfare guidelines for workers, the protesters called for implementation of ESI medical benefits for them. The protesters also demanded that the inspection in outlets be regularised in order to prevent harassment of employees.

Staff Reporter adds from Erode: The Tasmac workers affiliated to various trade unions staged a demonstration at Veerappanchatiram demanding 30% bonus for Deepavali.

They said that many are working for 17 years now and wanted them to be regularised.

Members said that Tasmac had generated revenue of ₹25,000 crore during 2019-20 while the workers’ demand of 30% bonus was yet to be fulfilled.