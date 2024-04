April 24, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ERODE

A Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) retail outlet functioning at Ramapuram village in Talavadi Hills has been closed in view of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka from April 24 to 26.

Since polling has been scheduled in Karnataka for April 26, the outlet and the bar attached to it, located near the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, will be closed for three days, a release said. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara had warned of action if violations were found.

