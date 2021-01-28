Tasmac salesmen held for demanding bribe from bar manager

COIMBATORE

28 January 2021 22:57 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested two salesmen of a Tasmac outlet near Coimbatore for demanding bribe from the manager of the bar attached to the shop to allow him to sell liquor in the black market.

Lenin (43) of Podanur and Saravanan (50) of Palathurai, both salesmen of a Tasmac outlet (No: 2232) at Eachanari were held in a trap laid by the DVAC late on Wednesday.

DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh said he received a complaint from Vinoth, manager of the bar attached to the liquor outlet, that the two salesmen demanded a bribe of ₹ 70,000 a month to allow him to sell liquor in the black after working hours.

“Vinoth’s complaint said that the two salesmen threatened him of recommending to higher officials with Tasmac to suspend the licence he holds to run the bar attached to the government-run liquor store if the bribe was not paid. They also threatened him of telling liquor buyers that the bar was sub-standard to consume liquor and eat food,” said Mr. Ganesh.

The DVAC team laid a trap based on the bar manager’s complaint and arrested the salesmen when they accepted the bribe from the complainant at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Mr. Ganesh, this could probably be the first arrest of Tasmac salesmen in a Vigilance trap. The Vigilance sleuths also checked the day’s collection against the stock allotted to the Tasmac outlet and found an unaccounted sum of ₹8,600 that came from charging extra price per bottle.

“We have received complaints from several customers that ₹ 5 to ₹ 10 are charged extra per bottle. It is learnt that salesmen are now shifting the extra amount earned per bottle from the shop at alternative intervals,” added Mr. Ganesh.

The two salesmen were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody till February 11.

The DVAC office in Coimbatore can be reached at 0422-2449550.