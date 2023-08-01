Tasmac salesman placed under suspension in Salem

August 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Salem

A Tasmac outlet salesman was placed under suspension for selling liquor at an excessive price in Salem on Tuesday.

A team led by Tasmac district manager Kuppusamy conducted a surprise check at the Tasmac outlets in Vazhapadi and Attur localities on Tuesday. During the check, the officials found that at the Narasingapuram Tasmac outlet, liquor was sold ₹5 higher than the actual price. Following this, the officials slapped a fine of ₹5,750 on the salesman.

Likewise, the officials found ₹10 collected in excess for a liquor bottle at the Yethapur Tasmac outlet. Following this, the outlet salesman, Kaliyamoorthy, was placed under suspension.