Tasmac outlets to issue computerised receipts from April 2025

All the 4,829 Tasmac liquor outlets in the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu will start issuing receipts and accept digital payments from April 1, 2025. This is expected to end the practice of Tasmac employees overcharging the customers by ₹10 a bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, the outlets in Ranipet and Ramanathapuram districts are computerised. Next, the system will be implemented in Kancheepuram district.

The TASMAC staff said that they were overcharging customers to compensate broken or missing bottles in carton boxes.

Now, the employees are undergoing training in digital payment. The training will be completed in the next five months and from April 1, customers will get computerised receipts, say Tasmac sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.