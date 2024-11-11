Tasmac outlets to issue computerised receipts from April 2025

All the 4,829 Tasmac liquor outlets in the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu will start issuing receipts and accept digital payments from April 1, 2025. This is expected to end the practice of Tasmac employees overcharging the customers by ₹10 a bottle.

At present, the outlets in Ranipet and Ramanathapuram districts are computerised. Next, the system will be implemented in Kancheepuram district.

The TASMAC staff said that they were overcharging customers to compensate broken or missing bottles in carton boxes.

Now, the employees are undergoing training in digital payment. The training will be completed in the next five months and from April 1, customers will get computerised receipts, say Tasmac sources.