Coimbatore

07 August 2021 00:06 IST

As part of the COVID-19 restrictions announced by the district administration, Tasmac will close select outlets in the Corporation limits on Sunday alone.

Official sources said here on Friday that four outlets on Cross Cut Road, and two outlets on 100 Feet Road and at the Thudiyalur Junction each would remain closed for customers on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising