TASMAC outlets may go without bars from today

With auctioning of licence did not take place this year, all the bars attached to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets in Coimbatore are technically liable to be closed down by the year end on Sunday. This is expected to affect operation of more than 200 TASMAC outlets attached with bars in Coimbatore North (143) and South (101) divisions.

But sources close to bar operators said they will continue business without the licence. According to bar operators, the current situation arouse because TAMAC failed to conduct auction of licence in time.

On Friday, TASMAC officials sealed 30 bars in Coimbatore that were operating with expired licence.

Of these, some resumed operations on Saturday sans the sealing. This was found in inspections conducted by senior officials from TASMAC.

Official sources said licence of bars attached to 200 odd TASMAC liquor outlets in Coimbatore had expired a few months ago. Of these, some of the bar operators extended the licence till December 31 while others continued operation without licence.

Though TAMAC had made arrangements to conduct the auction of bar licence, it was postponed thrice.

Some of the bar operators alleged foul play in the tender process.

They alleged that those attached to the ruling party were permitted to complete the tender process with the support of officials. Some bar operators had put stiff resistance to the move by TASMAC to increase the licence fee (more than Rs 2 lakh) fee by 3 %.

The bar operators wanted the percentage in the increase brought down to at least 2 %.

“When relocated after the Supreme Court order banning the operation of liquor outlets on the sides of highways, several TASMAC outlets accommodated inside huge sheds constructed by bar operators. Technically, these liquor outlets are operating inside bars. TASMAC which did not spend a single rupee for the relocation of such liquor outlets gave silent permission to the bar operators to run their facility even after expiry of licence,” said John Antony, state vice-president of Tasmac Oozhiyargal Sangam.

According to him, the recent sealing of several bars by the TASMAC officials were merely mockery as many of them were open sheds without even a door.

“The whole confusion and delay in the auction for bar licence is caused by the official machinery. We will continue operation of bars,” said a representative of bar operators.

So, either the bars will continue to function unofficial causing loss of revenue to the State exchequer or if the bars remain closed, tipplers will come on to the road, causing law and order problems and nuisance to the public.