Tasmac bars closed

Following the Government directive, bars attached to Tasmac outlets in Coimbatore district remained closed on Tuesday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

A senior official of the Tasmac for the region told The Hindu the bars attached to all liquor outlets were closed on Tuesday while liquor vending outlets functioned as usual. Of the 310 outlets functional in Coimbatore south and Coimbatore north limits most of them have bars attached to them. Meanwhile, staff at the outlets were directed to use mask and hand sanitisers. They were also asked to sanitise hand rails at the counters where customers place their hands.

With the bars closed down, many employees remained jobless. A bar generally employs at least 10 people including cook and suppliers.

John Antony, state vice-president of Tasmac Oozhiyargal Sangam affiliated to the CITU, wanted the State Government to close down the liquor outlets as well, considering the threat posed by the virus.

“Those working at the liquor outlets handle hundreds of people a day. This makes them vulnerable to various infections. The employees also go to main office of Tasmac and banks for various purposes before going to their houses,” he said.

AC bus services to Kerala suspended

The Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) suspended AC bus services between Coimbatore and a few destinations in Kerala. An official attached to the KSRTC office in Coimbatore said that three AC bus services to Thiruvananthapuram were suspended from Tuesday.

One fast passenger bus service to Kozhikode did not operate on Tuesday.