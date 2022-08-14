Tasmac bar cashier hacked to death near Coimbatore

A 28-year-old man, who was working as a cashier in a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district, was hacked to death by a four-member gang here on Sunday morning.

The police identified the victim as M. Kalaiyappan, a native of Kandangipatti in Sivaganga district.

The police said that Kalaiyappan started working at the bar four months ago, before which he worked in a bar in Tiruppur district. He used to stay on the premises of the bar.

Four men, who allegedly had enmity with Kalaiyappan, came to the bar around 7 a.m. on Sunday and hacked him using machetes. The cashier suffered 16 cuts, including fatal ones on head and face. The assailants fled the place on two motorcycles after the assault.

People who found Kalaiyappan in a pool of blood alerted the Sirumugai police. Though the police rushed the man to the Government Hospital at Mettupalayam, doctors declared him dead.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan formed three special teams to trace the assailants. The police detained one of the suspects on Sunday evening.

The police said that the assailants had enmity with Kalaiyappan when he worked at the bar in Tiruppur.

The special teams are on the lookout for other suspects involved in the murder.