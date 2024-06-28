ADVERTISEMENT

Task force meeting on Girl Child Protection programme convened in Krishnagiri

Updated - June 28, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 08:24 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District-level task force meeting on Penn Kuzhandaiyai Kaappom, Penn Kuzhandhaigalukku Karpippom was convened here by Collector K.M. Sarayu on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was to assess the role of each department under the girl child protection programme and enable ways of increasing female sex ratio.

The taskforce ascertained a concerted orientation to departments of school education, police, social welfare, integrated child development services; and public health about the programme for girl child protection and education.

The meeting also discussed periodic raids on ultrasound centres to prevent female feticide, display boards denoting male and female sex ratio in each village; create awareness by way of sapling plantation; increase enrolment of girls in schools, their retention and ensure their progression to higher education; impart education on menstrual health; empower girls by strengthening enforcement of child protection laws; create villages free of child marriages and acknowledge such villages among other measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meeting witnessed the participation of Additional Collector Vandana Garg; Sub-Collector of Hosur Priyanka; and Commissioner of Hosur Corporation D. Sneha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US