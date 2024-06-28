Task force meeting on Girl Child Protection programme convened in Krishnagiri

District-level task force meeting on Penn Kuzhandaiyai Kaappom, Penn Kuzhandhaigalukku Karpippom was convened here by Collector K.M. Sarayu on Friday.

The meeting was to assess the role of each department under the girl child protection programme and enable ways of increasing female sex ratio.

The taskforce ascertained a concerted orientation to departments of school education, police, social welfare, integrated child development services; and public health about the programme for girl child protection and education.

The meeting also discussed periodic raids on ultrasound centres to prevent female feticide, display boards denoting male and female sex ratio in each village; create awareness by way of sapling plantation; increase enrolment of girls in schools, their retention and ensure their progression to higher education; impart education on menstrual health; empower girls by strengthening enforcement of child protection laws; create villages free of child marriages and acknowledge such villages among other measures.

The meeting witnessed the participation of Additional Collector Vandana Garg; Sub-Collector of Hosur Priyanka; and Commissioner of Hosur Corporation D. Sneha.

