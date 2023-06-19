Tariff hike leads to higher security deposit for many electricity consumers in T.N.

June 19, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several electricity consumers in the State were told to pay additional security deposit when they went to pay the current consumption charges this month as the tariff hike implemented last September has resulted in higher monthly bills.

“With the steep hike in tariff last year, the regular consumption charges have increased for all consumers. If the security deposit is inadequate to meet this spike, the Tangedco collects additional security deposit. The consumers should have been informed about the amount they should pay so that they are prepared. But, in most cases, they get to know about it only when they visit the Tangedco counters,” says K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

An official of the Tangedco said collection of additional security deposit, if necessary, is not a new practice. But, earlier the higher amount that a consumer should pay used to be less. This year, the amount is high for many consumers and so they are feeling the impact.

The official pointed out that according to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), the adequacy of security deposit is reviewed once in two years for Low Tension consumers and once a year for High Tension consumers in April-May. For consumers who are under bi-monthly billing, the security deposit should be equal to three times of the monthly average of the electricity consumption charges for the preceding 12 months.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said the TNERC has also said that the interest for the security deposit at bank rate or more as specified by the Commission will be credited to the security deposit accounts of the consumers at the beginning of every financial year and the credit available, including the interest, should be informed to each consumer before the end of June of every year.

The TNERC has also said that the additional security deposit to be collected should be intimidated to Low Tension consumers through a separate notice and they should get 30 days time to pay the amount, he said.