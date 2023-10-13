HamberMenu
Targeted college tour for government school students in Dharmapuri

October 13, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi addressing a meeting on higher education tour in Dharmapuri on Friday.

Collector K. Shanthi addressing a meeting on higher education tour in Dharmapuri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K. Shanthi convened a consultative meeting on organising a targeted education tour for Plus Two government school students in a bid to increase curiosity and motivation for higher education among the students, who would pass out of school this academic year.

 The education tour will entail selection of 35 students from each government school, with the student’s annual family income not exceeding ₹1 lakh. Those belonging to Adi Dravidar, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities will be selected for the tour.

According to the Collector, the field trip to colleges for government school students will be organised from November 6 to 9. The trip envisions a tour around the college campuses, with a tour through its infrastructure, libraries, classrooms. As part of the awareness programme, colleges may organise welcome programmes for the visiting Plus Two students.

The college tour is an extension of the various schemes introduced by the government to increase higher education enrolment ratio, according to the administration.

The 107 government schools in the district will send 35 students accounting for 3,745 students being taken on tour. Over 14 buses will be arranged with two teachers in each bus. The coordination for the tour will be assigned to teachers who will also write to the parent for their consent.

Chief Education Officer K. Gunasekaran was present.

