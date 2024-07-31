ADVERTISEMENT

Target to link each MNREGS household to postal savings, says Krishnagiri Collector

Published - July 31, 2024 07:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Krishnagiri district has set a new record by surpassing ₹1,173.63 crore in postal savings deposits. District Collector K. M. Sarayu felicitated postal agents who had accomplished the feat.

At an event honouring top-performing post office small savings agents, Ms. Sarayu said that small savings help develop both the nation and the household, and praised the agents for their crucial role in achieving this feat.

Educated unemployed women are being recruited as Mahila Pradhan Khestriya Bachat Yojna (MPKBY) agents to connect villages with postal small savings schemes. These agents assist women enrolled in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) in opening Postal Recurring Deposit (RD) accounts, thereby boosting household savings.

According to Collector Sarayu, each household in every panchayat can benefit from opening a postal RD account. She also advised women to avoid depositing money in unverified private chit funds, encouraging them to invest in trusted postal savings instead.

In Krishnagiri district, savings deposits amounted to ₹506.82 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23 and ₹666.81 crore for 2023-24, achieving a cumulative total of ₹1,173.63 crore. This achievement was solely due to the efforts of postal savings agents.

An increasing number of educated women and men from rural and urban areas are joining postal services as savings agents as a means of self-employment.

During the event, Collector Sarayu handed over job orders as postal savings agents to four women from Hosur, Uthangarai, and Krishnagiri. She also honoured K. Indira, a postal savings agent who collected ₹2.58 crore in savings and maintained a high turnover for the past decade. Similarly, agent V. Saket Raman, who collected ₹12.72 crore, and held the position among the top performers for the last four year, was also recognised.

