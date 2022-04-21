Target for waste collection fixed at 2,000 tonnes a day: Tiruppur Mayor

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar interacting with conservancy workers during his inspection at Ward 42 of Tiruppur Corporation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The target for waste collection in Tiruppur Corporation has been fixed at around 2,000 tonnes a day and officials have been given instructions in this regard, said Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar.

He inspected the garbage clearing works at Wards 42 and 43 and visited the micro composting centre at Ward 43 on Wednesday. He told mediapersons the Corporation was undertaking efforts to measure the garbage accumulated on the streets of Tiruppur and clear these to improve the city's hygiene.

As part of this drive, around 620 tonnes of garbage was removed within 10 days, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said. The collected waste would be sent to the 29 micro composting centres in the Corporation limits. The Mayor urged the residents to cooperate with the Corporation in its efforts.

A release said Mr. Dinesh Kumar also interacted with conservancy workers and the residents in the two wards during his visit.