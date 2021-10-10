Target for today’s vaccination two lakh persons: Collector

The district administration has set a target of vaccinating two lakh persons in the fifth mega vaccination planned on October 9, Collector G.S. Sameeran said at a press meet here on Saturday.

The administration had identified 3.40 lakh persons to be eligible to receive the second dose of vaccination. The administration had targeted and planned to vaccinate at least two lakh of them in 1,429 camps to be set up on Sunday – 1,104 camps in rural areas and 325 camps in Coimbatore Corporation limits.

The administration had identified 27.90 lakh persons to be eligible for vaccination – those over 18 years of age. Of those, it had vaccinated 25.63 lakh, which was 91%. Of the 25.63 lakh persons, 3.40 lakh had their first dose at least 80 days ago.

In the mega vaccination camps held so far, the administration, Mr. Sameeran said, had vaccinated 1.51 lakh on September 12, 94,723 on September 19, 1.13 lakh on September 26, and 81,454 on October 3.

In all, the administration had vaccinated 4.41 lakh persons in the four mega camps. Of those, 2.28 lakh were administered their first dose and 2.13 lakh the second dose.

For Sunday’s vaccination camp, the administration had 2.26 lakh doses on hand – 1.84 lakh Covishield doses and 42,590 Covaxin doses, he added.