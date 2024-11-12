Target fixed to provide education loans for 7,000 students in Salem, says Collector

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi announced a target of ₹99 crore to be distributed in education loans for 7,000 students in the district for the academic year 2024-25.

A meeting was held recently at the Salem Collectorate with Corporation Councillors to raise awareness regarding educational loans and how they can be accessed through the Vidya Lakshmi Portal.

The Collector said that financial barriers should not prevent students from pursuing their academic goals. Salem district, home to 153 government and private colleges and served by 47 banks with 501 branches, has set an ambitious loan target for the academic year. Meetings have already been held with bank managers and college principals to coordinate the initiative, and the councillors from Salem’s 60 wards were asked to promote awareness among students in their areas.

The Collector outlined eligibility criteria for the loans, which include students entering diploma or ITI courses after Class X, undergraduates after Class XII, as well as first- to fourth-year college students and postgraduate students. She reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to supporting students’ educational aspirations.

Salem Corporation Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, and officials from relevant departments also participated in the meeting.

