TARATDAC members protest outside Krishnagiri Collectorate

Published - July 16, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Differently-abled people led by TARATDAC staged a petition protest over a raft of demands at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all Types of Disabilities and their Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a “petition protest” to call attention to their demands at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

The disability rights organisation led protests demanding the sanctioning of disability assistance for those waiting for it for over a year. The protesters demanded that the administration clear the list of applicants still awaiting for the disability assistance for over year.

TARATDAC also demanded the immediate implementation of MNREGS works in all panchayats and ensure 100 % employment of differently-abled and ensure payment of ₹319 as wages.

The protesters also called for the conversion of all family cards with differently-abled members as Antoyadhya Annayojana cards that would enable them with provision of 35 kg rice per month.

Scores of differently-abled members arrived at the collectorate with petitions for submission to the administration, as part of the State wide protests.

