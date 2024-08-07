The authorities have appealed to the public, especially meat stall operators, not to dump waste in open areas within the vicinity of the Air Force Station, Sulur, where Indian Air Force’s (IAF) first multinational air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ commenced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The instruction is to curb bird activity around the air force station as dumping, especially meat waste, in the open lands could attract large birds like the black kites and crows that scavenge such waste.

R. Mathaiyan, inspector of Sulur police station, said that the instruction was given to the public and meat stall operators in five panchayats, namely Kalangal, Appanaickenpatti, Kangeyampalayam, Kadampadi and Kodangipalayam, in Coimbatore district. Places falling under the five panchayats surround the strategically important air force station.

“Instructions have been given to strictly avoid dumping of food waste and meat waste in the three km radius around the air force station compound. Meat stall operators have been instructed to dispose of waste properly and not to dump in the open site. This measure is to ensure safety for aircraft from various countries that are involved in the air exercise,” said Mr. Mathaiyan.

Phase – I of Tarang Shakti held at Sulur from August 6 to 13 involves air exercises of aircraft belonging to air forces from India, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and France.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.