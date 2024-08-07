ADVERTISEMENT

Appeal to curb waste dumping in 3 km radius of Sulur Air Force Station in view of multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti

Published - August 07, 2024 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities have appealed to the public, especially meat stall operators, not to dump waste in open areas within the vicinity of the Air Force Station, Sulur, where Indian Air Force’s (IAF) first multinational air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ commenced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The instruction is to curb bird activity around the air force station as dumping, especially meat waste, in the open lands could attract large birds like the black kites and crows that scavenge such waste.

‘Flying covers’, bird activity around Air Force Station, Sulur, cause concern

R. Mathaiyan, inspector of Sulur police station, said that the instruction was given to the public and meat stall operators in five panchayats, namely Kalangal, Appanaickenpatti, Kangeyampalayam, Kadampadi and Kodangipalayam, in Coimbatore district. Places falling under the five panchayats surround the strategically important air force station.

“Instructions have been given to strictly avoid dumping of food waste and meat waste in the three km radius around the air force station compound. Meat stall operators have been instructed to dispose of waste properly and not to dump in the open site. This measure is to ensure safety for aircraft from various countries that are involved in the air exercise,” said Mr. Mathaiyan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
India to host its first multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti in August

Phase – I of Tarang Shakti held at Sulur from August 6 to 13 involves air exercises of aircraft belonging to air forces from India, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and France.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US