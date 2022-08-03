Coimbatore

TAPPI centre opened in Coimbatore

Special CorrespondentAugust 03, 2022 17:55 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 17:55 IST

Nonwovens, Engineers and Technologists (NET) technical division of TAPPI has launched its India chapter of Technical Textiles, Nonwovens and Advanced Apparels for the non-wovens and technical textiles sector.

The Indian chapter of TAPPI, which is a global association of professionals, in the pulp, paper, nonwovens, packaging and converting industries, will have Indian scientists and researchers taking part in technical dialogues and help growth of the sector in the country. Kumaraguru College of Technology in Coimbatore will host the inaugural chapter of TAPPI here.

