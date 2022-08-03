TAPPI centre opened in Coimbatore

Nonwovens, Engineers and Technologists (NET) technical division of TAPPI has launched its India chapter of Technical Textiles, Nonwovens and Advanced Apparels for the non-wovens and technical textiles sector.

The Indian chapter of TAPPI, which is a global association of professionals, in the pulp, paper, nonwovens, packaging and converting industries, will have Indian scientists and researchers taking part in technical dialogues and help growth of the sector in the country. Kumaraguru College of Technology in Coimbatore will host the inaugural chapter of TAPPI here.