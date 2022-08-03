TAPPI centre opened in Coimbatore
Nonwovens, Engineers and Technologists (NET) technical division of TAPPI has launched its India chapter of Technical Textiles, Nonwovens and Advanced Apparels for the non-wovens and technical textiles sector.
The Indian chapter of TAPPI, which is a global association of professionals, in the pulp, paper, nonwovens, packaging and converting industries, will have Indian scientists and researchers taking part in technical dialogues and help growth of the sector in the country. Kumaraguru College of Technology in Coimbatore will host the inaugural chapter of TAPPI here.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.