Tapioca farmers demand action against sago adulteration

Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturalist Associations has urged the State government to take action against those involved in adulteration of sago. In a press release, the federation’s secretary S. Nallasamy said that tapioca was introduced in India by the Portuguese. As the crop requires less water, it was widely cultivated across Tamil Nadu compared to other States in the country. He alleged that sago manufacturers used calcium hydrochloride, sodium hydrochloride and maize flour to make starch appear white. “It affects consumers leading to drop in consumption”, the release said and sought stringent action against the adulterators.

Mr. Nallasamy said that following severe drought, the area under tapioca cultivation had shrunk and the price had gone up to ₹ 13,000 per tonne. At present, it was procured at ₹ 9,000 per tonne. If the adulteration continues, the demand for sago would come down significantly and tapioca farmers would lose their livelihood, he added.