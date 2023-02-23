HamberMenu
Tap potential in space infrastructure market, Sivan advises students

February 23, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: There is immense potential that could be tapped by prospective entrepreneurs in space infrastructure market, K. Sivan, Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor and Former Secretary, Department of Space, said recently.

The Indian Government has infused vibrancy into the academic-startup-industry ecosystem, making it conducive for entrepreneurs. They take the Nation along the path of progress, being industrious and innovative solution providers, Mr. Sivan said, after receiving ‘For the Sake of Honour Award’ for exemplary service to the nation, from Rotary Pollachi.

He dedicated to ISRO the award presented by Lt. Gen. S.L. Narasimhan, Member, National Security Advisory Board, India, and Director-General, Centre for Contemporary China Studies, Ministry of External Affairs, at a ceremony held at Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology, Pollachi.

A change was happening in India due to the efforts being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into a global leader in various spheres, Mr. Sivan said.

In his address, S.L. Narasimhan called upon students to derive the best for their future in schools and colleges.

Citing China, he said Indian youth must work for thinking big about the future by developing industrial and manufacturing capabilties.

President of Rotary Pollachi RI District 3203 shared about the Club’s 37 years of service for the community, especially in the field of literacy and health.

