TANUVAS expert team to examine ailing elephant in ATR

A team of veterinarians from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) will examine the ailing elephant that was shifted by the Anamalai Tiger Authorities (ATR) from a dense forest area to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp on Monday.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director ATR, told The Hindu that the team from TANUVAS is scheduled to visit Kozhikamuthi elephant camp on Wednesday and examine the animal.

The Department requested an expert team from the university to examine the female elephant aged around five considering the gravity of its wounds. Also, TANUVAS is equipped with facilities for advanced treatment.

According to Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar, the lower portion of the right hindlimb has a large wound, exposing a bone. The left hind leg also has a wound which is not as severe as the one the animal has on the right leg.

The animal was found unable to move in a dense forest area close to Kerala border within the limits of Ulandy forest range of ATR on Sunday.

Veterinarians Sukumar and Rajesh Kumar cleaned the wounds and dressed the right hind leg. It was later shifted to Kozhikamuthi camp in a customised truck of the Department.

Mr. Ramasubramanian said that the juvenile elephant was stationed in the truck itself as the works of erecting a temporary kraal (wooden enclosure) was yet to be completed. He said that the large truck had enough space to accommodate the elephant till the completion of the kraal. Veterinarians administered drugs to the elephant and it took feed, he added.