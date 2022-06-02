Tantransco should sell excess wind energy at power exchange: IWPA

The Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) should continue to evacuate maximum wind energy in the coming days and the excess power generated should be sold in the power exchange, according to Indian Wind Power Association (IWPA).

K. Kasthurirangaian, chairman of IWPA, said wind energy generation commenced in April this year and the total evacuation in April-May this year was 1,914 million units as against 383 million units during the same period last year. This is because Tantransco avoided grid curtailment and evacuated more wind energy. The IWPA also pointed out that Tantransco sold 4.5 lakh units at ₹12 a unit at the power exchange.

“We are thankful to the government of Tamil Nadu and SLDC of Tantransco for selling the excess wind energy in the power exchange and not grid curtailing wind mills,” he said.

The government of Karnataka and SLDC of Karnataka sold wind energy for ₹2,800 crore during 2021-22 in the power exchange. Tamil Nadu has over 8,100 MW installed wind energy capacity and May to September are the peak windy months in the State. The winds have been good so far. So, Tantransco should continue to evacuate maximum wind energy and should not resort to curtailment of wind energy generation during this period. It should continue to sell excess wind energy generated at the power exchange.

“The State can sell wind energy worth more than ₹3,000 crore a year if it continues to sell excess wind energy generated through out the year. The State has just made a start and it should continue selling excess power at the exchange,” he said.