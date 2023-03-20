ADVERTISEMENT

TANSTIA welcomes Budget announcements, urges govt. to implement their demands

March 20, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru (second right) inspecting the land for textile park in Salem. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) on Monday welcomed Budget announcements and urged the government to implement their demands in a phased manner over the next three years.

K. Mariappan, president of the TANSTIA said that there are several positive announcements in the budget.

Stating that already Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had made an announcement regarding the textile park at a cost of ₹880 crore on 119 acres in Salem, Mr. Mariappan added that now formally it is included in the budget with fund allocation.

Urging the state government to implement the 50 recommendations submitted by the N. Sundaradevan committee in February 2022, Mr. Mariappan said that, except for a few, many recommendations were not considered by the government in this budget. “We request the government to implement all the recommendations, including the MSME Welfare Board and insurance for MSMEs, whose premiums are to be paid by the State government. If these 50 recommendations are fulfilled, there would be no other demands from our side,” he said.

