TANSTIA demands pension scheme

The Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) has submitted a memorandum with the Finance Minister for a pension scheme for micro enterprises in a pre-Budget meeting.

The organisation demanded measures to introduce a policy for coverage of insurance to MSMEs on a par with crop insurance to farmers. Of the total insurance premium, 50% shall be borne by the entrepreneur and the remaining 50% by the Government of India, it said. The organisation demanded withdrawal of SARFAESI Act or exempt units upto a borrowing limit of ₹2 crore.

The association demanded that Trade Business Centres should be set up in each district. It also requested the State government to increase the grant-in-aid of ₹5 crore for construction of Trade Business Centres in Salem, Madurai and Trichy to ₹10 crore as the cost of construction materials and labour cost had increased.

The association urged the government to allot a minimum of ₹100 crore to create modern warehousing godowns for paddy and other millets. The government should set up a Centre of Excellency for defence products in Trichy, Salem, Chennai and Hosur as part of defence corridor and provide assistance for setting up basic amenities at the hubs.


