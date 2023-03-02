TANSIM to work on city-based funds

March 02, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Startup Innovation Mission (TANSIM) plans to facilitate city-based funds in five cities in the State to support startups.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer of TANSIM, told The Hindu here recently that it wanted to work on city-based funds where a group of investors could create a corpus to invest in startups, irrespective of the location of the startup. Though there was no size for the corpus, it had to be minimum ₹20 crore to be viable.

The Startup Innovation Mission also started an exercise to mine data of startups in 30 different sectors. The proposal was to have a desk for each of the 30 verticals based on the data collected and create a forum of stakeholders for each sector. This would help come out with policy initiatives and targeted projects for each sector.

The government also supported women-led startups with several programmes. Under the current edition of the seed fund programme, about 50 startups that were women led or in rural impact or climate change segments would be supported. Apart from this, women-led startups also got support if they were in an incubator facility, Mr. Ramanathan said.