TANSIM keen on creating awareness on Innovation Voucher Programme in HEIs

March 02, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) is in the process of reaching out to higher educational institutions (HEI) in the region to create awareness on Innovation Voucher Programme of the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development- Tamil Nadu.

Utility of the Innovation Voucher Scheme, the State Government’s flagship grant-in-aid scheme for supporting start-ups and MSMEs, has apparently not yet been derived on intended lines by the higher educational institutions.

The process involves identifying start-up idea, choosing mentor, approaching knowledge partner, and presenting the idea before technical and steering committees of EDII-Tamil Nadu. Under the Innovation Voucher Programme, start-up companies undertaking innovative research can avail utility of grant up to ₹5 lakh.

The TANSIM, its Mission Director and CEO, Sivarajah Ramanathan said was confident of intended outcome even if two percent of students attending placement programmes in colleges aspire for entrepreneurship and launching start-ups.

Towards this purpose, the TANSIM was closely working with EDII-TN and trying to promote start-up TN circles in colleges by securing funds to run the programmes.

According to him, 15% of the start-ups in the State registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade pertain to Coimbatore region. The State Government has launched the Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund, with an investment of ₹100 crore, earmarked ₹10 crore for providing ₹10 lakh grant for early-stage companies, and sanctioned ₹30 crore Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund, an equity investment and debt fund, for fostering startups, he said.